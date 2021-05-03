Amir Tavana

Shopping App - UI Design

Shopping App - UI Design xd adobe xd design adobe xd figma tutorial figmadesign figma scanner shopping app ecommerce app ecommerce shop ux design dailyui app design mobile app daily ui design ux ui ui design
Hey Dribbblers,

UI design | Shopping App

🎥 I made a video of the process in my YouTube channel.
Go check it out.

I hope you all enjoyed it.
Have a nice day!

💌 Have any questions or feedback? I'd really like to hear! drop me a comment below.

YouTube | Instagram

