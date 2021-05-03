Moayedi Personal Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi
This is one of my recent project as I was trying to update my personal sign, I came up with this little typographic logo made of first two letters of my name.
Any Comments?
You can reach me via:
moayedimojtaba@gmail.com
Or within these social sites:
Behance | LinkedIn