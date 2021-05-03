Jay Soni
MindInventory

Cab Booking App

Jay Soni
MindInventory
Jay Soni for MindInventory
Hire Us
  • Save
Cab Booking App app map texile light ui dark ui app ui app design ui dark light car booking app car booking car cab booking app cab booking cab
Cab Booking App app map texile light ui dark ui app ui app design ui dark light car booking app car booking car cab booking app cab booking cab
Download color palette
  1. Light.png
  2. Dark.png

Hello Dribbblers,

Here's Cab Booking App Design Concept.

Tool Used: Figma

Hope you like it...

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.

Press "L" if you like it.

Have an awesome idea? We will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it. Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

Contact us on
https://www.mindinventory.com/contact-us.php or email us at sales@mindinventory.com

MindInventory
MindInventory
Hire Us

More by MindInventory

View profile
    • Like