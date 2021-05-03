Landing Page | Natural Cosmetics E-commerce

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello :)!
This is a website redesign of my own small business Victoria Vera founded in July of 2020. This project it's very special to me because it was created as a tribute to my grandmother since she used natural products to protect and take care her skin.
Since 2019, I started to use natural handcrafted products and in 2020 before pandemic I took several workshops and self study natural cosmetics and founded my own small business :).
I want to improve the experience of my current website that was made with wix because of my lack of knowladge in coding hehe. But wix as a platform, has a lot of limitations and it is very difficult to actually make good changes that is why I'm redesigning little by little the website from scratch. I will probably learn some coding or use a more flexible platform that allows to integrate a peruvian payment system :p.
Thank you for taking the time to read :)
Hasta pronto!