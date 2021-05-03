Landing Page | Natural Cosmetics E-commerce

Hello :)!

This is a website redesign of my own small business Victoria Vera founded in July of 2020. This project it's very special to me because it was created as a tribute to my grandmother since she used natural products to protect and take care her skin.

Since 2019, I started to use natural handcrafted products and in 2020 before pandemic I took several workshops and self study natural cosmetics and founded my own small business :).

I want to improve the experience of my current website that was made with wix because of my lack of knowladge in coding hehe. But wix as a platform, has a lot of limitations and it is very difficult to actually make good changes that is why I'm redesigning little by little the website from scratch. I will probably learn some coding or use a more flexible platform that allows to integrate a peruvian payment system :p.

Thank you for taking the time to read :)

Hasta pronto!