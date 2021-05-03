Zahra Goudarzi

um.. man and the moon? :|

Zahra Goudarzi
Zahra Goudarzi
  • Save
um.. man and the moon? :| vector logo illustration graphic design
Download color palette

this is like for the first time I opened the adobe illustrator and I remember I was afraid of using and learning the pen tool but I just went for it :D
old work , don't judge me :P

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Zahra Goudarzi
Zahra Goudarzi

More by Zahra Goudarzi

View profile
    • Like