Eugene Slomnyuk

Aspirity 3D logo on the plane top view

Eugene Slomnyuk
Eugene Slomnyuk
  • Save
Aspirity 3D logo on the plane top view branding logo 3d
Download color palette

Aspirity 3D logo is the first render I've made all by myself. I'm really proud of this first try. Hope you enjoyed it too.

Made as part of work in @Aspirity_Team

View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2021
Eugene Slomnyuk
Eugene Slomnyuk

More by Eugene Slomnyuk

View profile
    • Like