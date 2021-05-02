Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
alesha design

M LOGO DESIGN

alesha design
alesha design
  • Save
M LOGO DESIGN sketch grid m design pinterest behance vector instagram dribbble alesha design excellent elegant lettermark letter letters initials inspirations logo initial awesome
Download color palette

Hi guys,
Please check my work, "M LOGO DESIGN",
Feel free to give me feedback.
Enjoy! ;)
Contact us if you need a logo! | EMAIL | | WhatsApp
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | facebook | behance | linkedin

alesha design
alesha design
Professional Graphics Designer

More by alesha design

View profile
    • Like