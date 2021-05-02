Oops! 404 Error Page | Glassmorphism UI

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone,
.
404 Error Page With Glassmorphism UI. A user trying to catch the wifi or network. Also, the button is so clear and visual.
.
Hope you will like this Glassmorphism UI design.
------------------------------------------------------
📩 We are available for new projects.
Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co
or sy.sani730@gmail.com
.
Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV
.
Thanks,
Shakib Sane