Ekhlasur Rahman Manik

Poster of Covid19 awareness

Ekhlasur Rahman Manik
Ekhlasur Rahman Manik
  • Save
Poster of Covid19 awareness poster art poster design illustrator modern poster covid19 poster
Download color palette

Poster of Covid19 awareness demo design of mine. I used Adobe Illustrator 2020 version for this poster.

Thanks for Visit this Shot!
*** How is it? Tell us which part of this poster design do you like most?

If you like my shot hit "L" on keyboard.

Need a poster Design?
Feel free to contact me.

----
Contact information:
https://mbasic.facebook.com/ekhlasurahmanik?

Massage Us Via Dribbble
or
ermanik554@gmail.com

Leave your advice or comments for inspiration.
Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Ekhlasur Rahman Manik
Ekhlasur Rahman Manik

More by Ekhlasur Rahman Manik

View profile
    • Like