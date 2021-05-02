🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I’m so glad to introduce you my new product named Wedding Design Creator. Now all you need for creating delicate and minimalistic wedding invitation design is in one product.
You will find inside an amazing calligraphy font bundle and collection of beautiful wedding monograms and other line art graphic that will help you to create unique designs for your projects. It's perfect for wedding invitations, save the date cards, fine art papery, feminine branding or personal gift cards.
