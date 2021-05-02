Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristiano Dalbem

Slow TV website social media banner

Cristiano Dalbem
Cristiano Dalbem
  • Save
Slow TV website social media banner alata dm sans website webapp personal project exposed content thumbnails slow tv covid videos poster streaming minimalism minimalistic scandinavian social media brand design branding banner design
Download color palette

Escapista is a web app for watching curated videos to relax and explore the world from home. It's a heartfelt project I started with a friend during the COVID Quarantine as a way to bring a little bit of peace to people stuck at home like ourselves and promote the great Slow TV creators that are bursting on YouTube.

The visual language merges Scandinavian design, the birthplace of the original Slow TV shows, with more contemporary design trends to pass the message that it's aligned with the zeitgeist.

Under the hood, the web app uses a regular YouTube Embedded Player, so all views and ad revenue goes to the original creators.

__

→ See it live: https://escapista.app
→ Upvote us on ProductHunt: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/escapista

Cristiano Dalbem
Cristiano Dalbem

More by Cristiano Dalbem

View profile
    • Like