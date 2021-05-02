Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
rafi

Food app delivery UI design

rafi
rafi
  • Save
Food app delivery UI design uxdesign uidesign mobile app ui design mobile app app design food delivery food app ui
Download color palette

Hello friends.

I would like to share my UI design exploration of a food ordering app

Thank you, I hope you like this 😀

📧 Business Inquiries: rafiirohmatt@gmail.com

rafi
rafi

More by rafi

View profile
    • Like