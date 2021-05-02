Daniyal Pirzada

Little Fashion Apparel Mockup Bundle

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada
  • Save
Little Fashion Apparel Mockup Bundle vector animation flat design typography graphic design logo illustrator illustration branding
Download color palette

pack includes 163 .psd files with different scenes (73 different clothes photographed in many views): file specs: 5000x3500 px 300dpi + over 300 adds (4000x4000 px),
changeable colors and design of apparel (via smart objects - perfect warping!);
tons of adds (large part is editable) - you can move them and scale on the scenes;
backgrounds: custom solid color, 3 premade wooden textures, custom color partial paint (check preview), realistic scene shadows;
special thanks to Diana Hlevnjak and Irene Demetri for great patterns we used on the previews!;

Get it now
https://crmrkt.com/6pwMQA

Daniyal Pirzada
Daniyal Pirzada

More by Daniyal Pirzada

View profile
    • Like