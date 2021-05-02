Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Popular Poster design: NotIcecream

Popular Poster design: NotIcecream
Hello everybody!
I share some proposals of my pieces for the launch of the new face / new design for "NOTICECREAM" in Chile.

Context:
posters appear in the ad spot for the campaign and these were some of the proposals.

