Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
fatma mohamed

Parent dashboard

fatma mohamed
fatma mohamed
  • Save
Parent dashboard web app design ux ui
Download color palette

A shot of the parent dashboard for the E-learning platform with my partners Nada and Mohamed.
You can see all project on my Behance: www.behance.net/fatmamohamed29

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
fatma mohamed
fatma mohamed

More by fatma mohamed

View profile
    • Like