Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yuan Yida

flower and necktie

Yuan Yida
Yuan Yida
  • Save
flower and necktie logo
Download color palette

A logo designed for fun. Sixteen neckties compose a flower.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Yuan Yida
Yuan Yida

More by Yuan Yida

View profile
    • Like