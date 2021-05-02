Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad isnainanda andriyanto

bertanam mobile

Muhammad isnainanda andriyanto
Muhammad isnainanda andriyanto
bertanam mobile mobile flat design ux ui
Hi I'm just try a new design I draw last week, I know its basic design but I do my best.
Leave your comment down below for feedback/criticism so it can improve my design on the next shot.
Thank you very muchh!

Posted on May 2, 2021
Muhammad isnainanda andriyanto
Muhammad isnainanda andriyanto

