Luis Angeles ✪‌

Cougars Baseball Club Black & White

Luis Angeles ✪‌
Luis Angeles ✪‌
  • Save
Cougars Baseball Club Black & White shield logo shield black white white blackandwhite black baseball baseball logo brand identity brand design typography logos icon logo design logodesign design creative vector branding logo
Download color palette

See the full project on Behance!
https://www.behance.net/angelesluis

Luis Angeles ✪‌
Luis Angeles ✪‌

More by Luis Angeles ✪‌

View profile
    • Like