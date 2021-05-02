🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello All, I will introduce my Pixel / 8bit character mockup it’s named Skiny Pixbob, so I have a character mockup based on .psd file and with this mockup you can create millions of different characters, Also you can create your own character by your body.
What Inside Mockup?
In this mockup there are 3 different head shapes, several different types of clothing, more than 17 types of hair, 6 different types of beard, and more than 20 different accessories, all of which you can change their color and can apply to your character.
For more details you can check one behance : https://www.behance.net/gallery/118108679/Skiny-PixBob