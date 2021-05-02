Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hassana Schell

Costco Mobile Design

Hassana Schell
Hassana Schell
  • Save
Costco Mobile Design mobile mobile app design
Download color palette

Received the idea from Sharpen.design to create language menu for Costco so decided to create a homepage, language menu, sign in and sign up design for fun. Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Hassana Schell
Hassana Schell

More by Hassana Schell

View profile
    • Like