Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Febri Adiawarja
Barudak Visual

Last Fight (Lailatul Qadr)

Mohammad Febri Adiawarja
Barudak Visual
Mohammad Febri Adiawarja for Barudak Visual
Hire Us
  • Save
Last Fight (Lailatul Qadr) tatakae last fight design islam muslim simple illustration ramadhan
Last Fight (Lailatul Qadr) tatakae last fight design islam muslim simple illustration ramadhan
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.jpg
  2. dribbble2.jpg

Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟

The Night of Power is a special night in which the Qur'an was first revealed. It occurs on one of the last ten nights of Ramadan. Worship on this night is greater than 1000 months which is roughly equal to 84 years. let's strive to get the glory of lailatul qadr !

You can see more awesome illustrations in our profile and Instagram :)

-------------------
Make your project more awesome and colorfull!
Connect with us : Barudakvisual@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Barudak Visual
Barudak Visual
We won’t save the world, but we will steal your heart!
Hire Us

More by Barudak Visual

View profile
    • Like