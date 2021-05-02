Last Fight (Lailatul Qadr)

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟
The Night of Power is a special night in which the Qur'an was first revealed. It occurs on one of the last ten nights of Ramadan. Worship on this night is greater than 1000 months which is roughly equal to 84 years. let's strive to get the glory of lailatul qadr !
You can see more awesome illustrations in our profile and Instagram :)
-------------------
Make your project more awesome and colorfull!
Connect with us : Barudakvisual@gmail.com
Instagram | Behance