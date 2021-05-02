Last Fight (Lailatul Qadr)

Hi, Dribbbles! 🤟

The Night of Power is a special night in which the Qur'an was first revealed. It occurs on one of the last ten nights of Ramadan. Worship on this night is greater than 1000 months which is roughly equal to 84 years. let's strive to get the glory of lailatul qadr !

