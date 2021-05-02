Jake Warrilow

Birmingham Record Day

Birmingham Record Day b logo mark bold logo bold font bold modernism music badge record player vinyl badge record badge vinyl record
A badge design created for fun. The combination of a 'B' and 'record' representing my adventure to Birmingham on 1st May 2021 where I purchased some amazing records from Ignite Records (independent).

