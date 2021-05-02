WestSide Dental Studio – Branding

Branding for a dental practice based in Reno, NV. The goal of this project was to establish a brand identity that reflected the client's contemporary aesthetic while bringing in cozy elements from the build-out of her practice, which is situated in a historic house in Reno's Midtown neighborhood. I drew inspiration from the monochromatic palette and gold finishes from her interior design mood board to create a variation of logos that's homey, hip, and versatile across a variety of applications. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.