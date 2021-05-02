Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
William Beaudoin

Daily UI #051 - Press page

William Beaudoin
William Beaudoin
  • Save
Daily UI #051 - Press page daily ui dailyui 100daychallenge ui
Download color palette

Hello!

Day 51

Finding ideas for the articles was longer than doing the actual design!

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
William Beaudoin
William Beaudoin

More by William Beaudoin

View profile
    • Like