Major Dental Partners – Scalable Branding Elements

branding design brand identity
Major Dental Partners offers mentorship, training, and resources to private dental practices in Wisconsin. I was tasked with creating a scalable branding system that both unifies the practices within the MDP network while also allowing flexibility to incorporate a unique icon for each office. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.

Posted on May 2, 2021
