Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
achraf el gassab

learning dashboard education " light mode"

achraf el gassab
achraf el gassab
  • Save
learning dashboard education " light mode" creative inspiration dashboard app dashboard dailyui learning app learning learning platform platform web icon figma simple application app minimal design ui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!
new design of learning dashboard education
Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

Want to collaborate? Email Us: achrafelgassab@gmail.com
behance | Instagram | Linkedin

achraf el gassab
achraf el gassab

More by achraf el gassab

View profile
    • Like