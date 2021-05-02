Starting Player Popup Logo

Khadija Udaipurwala
Khadija Udaipurwala
Had the opportunity of working on a logo and branding for Starting Player Popup, a local company that hosts board game events!

A cool reverse time-lapse of the logo using boardgame pieces ☞ https://www.instagram.com/reel/CL19V_CBtzS/

Check them out here ☞ https://www.instagram.com/thestartingplayer/

Posted on May 2, 2021
