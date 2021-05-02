kayveetee

Holographic Design

kayveetee
kayveetee
  • Save
Holographic Design figma
Download color palette

Holographic Design made by layering Angular and Linear gradients with different layer treatments. Made with Figma.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
kayveetee
kayveetee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by kayveetee

View profile
    • Like