Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ngapak Studio

Illustration for event Museum Wayang Banyumas.

Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio
  • Save
Illustration for event Museum Wayang Banyumas. javanese clipstudio adobe ilustrator illustraion
Download color palette

The first thing I did was create a rough design in the clip studio paint, then do ingking using vector pen, then do the coloring. Once I'm done with the layout I did in illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Ngapak Studio
Ngapak Studio

More by Ngapak Studio

View profile
    • Like