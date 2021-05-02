Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

Garetha - Modern serif font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Garetha - Modern serif font display ui icon logo design font fonts logo type typography branding
  1. Garetha01.jpg
  2. Garetha02.jpg
  3. Garetha03.jpg
  4. Garetha04.jpg
  5. Garetha05.jpg
  6. Garetha06.jpg
  7. Garetha07.jpg
  8. Garetha08.jpg

Garetha - Modern serif font

Garetha - Modern serif font

Garetha is modern sans serif font. Made for any professional project branding. It is the best for branding, printing, wedding and quotes. Every letter has a unique and beautiful touch.

Includes:

Garetha (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:

Swashes
Stylistic Sets
PUA Encoded
Multilingual Support
Numerals and Punctuation
Thank you for downloading premium fonts from Din Studio

Feel free to download free personal use font at :https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13127/garetha.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/garetha-modern-serif-font/

Posted on May 2, 2021
