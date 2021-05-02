Mayowa Afolayan

Bereans Church App 2

Mayowa Afolayan
Mayowa Afolayan
  • Save
Bereans Church App 2 mockup design ios app design design ux ui digitalart branding
Download color palette

An interactive app design that allow worshippers an easy access to online church and seamless experience.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Mayowa Afolayan
Mayowa Afolayan

More by Mayowa Afolayan

View profile
    • Like