Mayowa Afolayan

Bereans Church App - Splash

Mayowa Afolayan
Mayowa Afolayan
  • Save
Bereans Church App - Splash ios app design digitalart branding ui ux mockup design design
Download color palette

An interactive app design that allow worshippers an easy access to online church and seamless experience.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Mayowa Afolayan
Mayowa Afolayan

More by Mayowa Afolayan

View profile
    • Like