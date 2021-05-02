Water Valley Dental – Branding

Branding for a dental practice in Windsor, CO. The clients sought a modern-rustic, "Pottery Barn meets Colorado Mountains" aesthetic for their family-oriented practice. To achieve this, I created a logo that draws elements from Craftsman architecture. The icon depicts mountains and a sun formed by the shapes of the letters W, V, and D; and the angular font choice paired with an embellished divider line echoes the geometric style of the icon. The result is a nature-inspired brand identity that honors Colorado's natural landscape and speaks to the wide age range of Windsor's family-oriented community. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.