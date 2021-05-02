Jose Rascheriz

Kanvas PRO 22 - Graphic Table

Jose Rascheriz
Jose Rascheriz
  • Save
Kanvas PRO 22 - Graphic Table uiux design app minimal 3d animation branding brand clean clean ui art concept creative flat graphicdesign ui graphic ilustration logo typography
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers!

Kanvas PRO 22

The 21.5-inch screen gives the user a larger area for creation, which will be a great help when it comes to working, regardless of whether you are an industry designer or a CG designer.

I hope you like it, I hope for your comments
And a good like would be great taste

Jose Rascheriz
Jose Rascheriz

More by Jose Rascheriz

View profile
    • Like