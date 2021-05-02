sebastian

Set of Illustrations for Anxiety Management Course

sebastian
sebastian
  • Save
Set of Illustrations for Anxiety Management Course branding vector ui ux illustration
Download color palette

A set of 80+ icons made for an anxiety management course.
Each icon was meant to evoke a sensation or feeling when having an anxiety attack, as well as to illustrate and portray the different stages and levels.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
sebastian
sebastian

More by sebastian

View profile
    • Like