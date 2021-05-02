Set of Illustrations for Anxiety Management Course

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A set of 80+ icons made for an anxiety management course.
Each icon was meant to evoke a sensation or feeling when having an anxiety attack, as well as to illustrate and portray the different stages and levels.