Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi

Vinyl Cover Design – Stranger Things: Never Ending Story

Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi
Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi
  • Save
Vinyl Cover Design – Stranger Things: Never Ending Story vinyl wrap retro design retro typography design poster vinyl cover vinyl
Download color palette

Over 20,000 followers on Spotify!

If you want to listen to my Stranger Things playlist, here's the link:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1LTGG1icTK4loZmPSRK8sf

Stranger Things might feature creepy monsters from another dimension but in its core it's about family, friendship and love. Listen to this handpicked positive & melodic 80s-extravaganza!

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi
Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michele Drabiniok | @heydrabi

View profile
    • Like