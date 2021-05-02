Krishna Agrawal

Dribbble Mockup

Krishna Agrawal
Krishna Agrawal
  • Save
Dribbble Mockup
Download color palette

Hi all! I designed a website for a Canada-based company that helps to make Cornell Style Notes for students or professionals.

MVP Notes
designed by: @imkrishagrawal
www.creatorstud.com

Follow me on Instagram for more designs.
@creatorstud

Posted on May 2, 2021
Krishna Agrawal
Krishna Agrawal

More by Krishna Agrawal

View profile
    • Like