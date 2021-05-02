abenaartistaddo

Lift Off

Lift Off education learning branding illustration childrens illustration sketch womensart blackart astronauts astronaut space
This was inspired by the recent expedition to space 🚀 that took place late last month, to the International Space Station. I drew it on Adobe Sketch from the tv, doing it quickly to give a sense of excitement. I do posts like this on my Instagram and Facebook to engage people and meet new potential customers.

