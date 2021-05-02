Heaver Sky

Day 008

Heaver Sky
Heaver Sky
  • Save
Day 008 illustration 404 error 404 page 404 ui dailyui dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Day 8 of Daily UI. I'm noticing clearly that I have a big weakness when it comes to illustrating complex design with simple shapes.

I will need more practice as I go on.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Heaver Sky
Heaver Sky

More by Heaver Sky

View profile
    • Like