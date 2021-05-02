If someone

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
#text #font #grafitti #design #typography #modern #street #urban #color colour #pink #blackart #womensart
This is part of a series. It's a freehand font. This was just a self initiated piece, but I would usually make the letters uniform. I'm also into poetry, so it's like a haiku. Created in Adobe Sketch, I created two duplicate layers and layered them 'off kilter' I wanted to create a barrier between the viewer and the words, that would draw you in, and obscure the words simultaneously.