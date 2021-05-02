Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AddaGo

Plant Care Companion

Plant Care Companion iphone app mobile app ui ui design mobile ui plant care plant plant app design interface
Straightforward design of a simple solution for all the plant lovers out there that want to make sure their plants are well taken care of even with their busy schedules.

The app lets the user personalize their plants and makes sure they don't forget to water, trim, change their soil or ensure the best lighting and temperature conditions for their plants.

