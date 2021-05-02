Plant Care Companion

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Straightforward design of a simple solution for all the plant lovers out there that want to make sure their plants are well taken care of even with their busy schedules.
The app lets the user personalize their plants and makes sure they don't forget to water, trim, change their soil or ensure the best lighting and temperature conditions for their plants.