'Cubic Abstraction ' Repeat Pattern

I had earlier tried to add more images, but wasn't sure how, but I encountered a challenge, so thought I would try it.
I did have a previous cube, and I begun to experiment with it, duplicating and laying out the image to match the geometric brief, and I added in some colour at the end. I drew upon my familiarity of African patterns. I created it with Adobe Sketch.

Posted on May 2, 2021
