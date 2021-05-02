Acrylic pouring COMPILATION ~ 5 FLOWER paintings ~ Fluid art tec

In this Acrylic pouring compilation you will see 5 FLOWER paintings that you can create with fluid art techniques.

Video: https://youtu.be/xzxu9FX-pe8

Link to full tutorial video From PUDDLES to FLOWER:

https://youtu.be/7-sgmjHIxzU​

Link to full tutorial video SPIRAL reverse flower dip:

https://youtu.be/uZtd1iXb91Y​

Link to step by step video Simple FLOWER DIP:

https://youtu.be/8pCbMR5Xe1w​

Link to step by step video CUP BOTTOM reverse flower dip:

https://youtu.be/sWmJxeY1_aM​

Link to full tutorial video Acrylic pour painting with FLOWER FUNNEL:

https://youtu.be/JNx8yr4jYMk​

My mixing paints video:

https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso​

Link to SPLIT CUPS:

https://paintpourstore.com/​

Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15

You can follow me on

Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...​

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/​

Music:

Artist: Unicorn Heads

Title: Sunshine on Sand

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.

Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!

Video: https://youtu.be/xzxu9FX-pe8