Acrylic pouring COMPILATION ~ 5 FLOWER paintings ~ Fluid art tec

In this Acrylic pouring compilation you will see 5 FLOWER paintings that you can create with fluid art techniques.
Video: https://youtu.be/xzxu9FX-pe8
Link to full tutorial video From PUDDLES to FLOWER:
https://youtu.be/7-sgmjHIxzU
Link to full tutorial video SPIRAL reverse flower dip:
https://youtu.be/uZtd1iXb91Y
Link to step by step video Simple FLOWER DIP:
https://youtu.be/8pCbMR5Xe1w
Link to step by step video CUP BOTTOM reverse flower dip:
https://youtu.be/sWmJxeY1_aM
Link to full tutorial video Acrylic pour painting with FLOWER FUNNEL:
https://youtu.be/JNx8yr4jYMk
My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso
Link to SPLIT CUPS:
https://paintpourstore.com/
Use this Discount code at checkout to get 15% off all cups! The code is FIONA15
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...
Instagram: @fionaacrylic
My personal page: https://fionaart.si/
Music:
Artist: Unicorn Heads
Title: Sunshine on Sand
Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.
You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
