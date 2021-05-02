Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Santiago Garbers

TopRentals

Santiago Garbers
Santiago Garbers
  • Save
TopRentals apps ux app design app landing ui web design design web ux ui
Download color palette

Good afternoon, I present a new design on which we have been working. It is a platform for temporary rentals, which offers apartments located in strategic points of the city of Buenos Aires, to those looking for quality and comfort stays.

I hope you like it

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2021
Santiago Garbers
Santiago Garbers

More by Santiago Garbers

View profile
    • Like