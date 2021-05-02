My quarantine story Illustration

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
When this huge Covid-19 pandemic hit us and we all were quarantined within our houses. Everyone had their own lockdown story and here is mine!
Yeah I got a little impulsive for tea, where everyone for testing Corona +ve(positive), I tested TEA+ve(positive)! For everyone it was Quarantine but for me it is Quaran-TEA(full of tea) as it all started with one damn cup of tea and later the number started increasing!
So I thought why not illustrating it with a cup of tea! Well this is supposed to be a pun but with creativity! Hope you like it!
See the entire project on my behance and follow me for more projects:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118715399/Teave-in-Quarant-TEA