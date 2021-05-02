My quarantine story Illustration

When this huge Covid-19 pandemic hit us and we all were quarantined within our houses. Everyone had their own lockdown story and here is mine!

Yeah I got a little impulsive for tea, where everyone for testing Corona +ve(positive), I tested TEA+ve(positive)! For everyone it was Quarantine but for me it is Quaran-TEA(full of tea) as it all started with one damn cup of tea and later the number started increasing!

So I thought why not illustrating it with a cup of tea! Well this is supposed to be a pun but with creativity! Hope you like it!

