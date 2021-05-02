International Dance Day (Zoom)

This was a freeand illustration, in Adobe Sketch, but I called upon previous observation drawing that I'd done at Pineapple Studios. I was coming out of my social media, then saw it was International Dance Day, and I thought it would make a lighthearted uplifting post.

I wanted to give a sense of freedom from 'traditional values' so I used a male dancer, and the colours are representative of African/African Diaspora symbolism.