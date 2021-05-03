Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sadbin walid
Creative Toast

Learning app landing page

sadbin walid
Creative Toast
sadbin walid for Creative Toast
Hire Us
  • Save
Learning app landing page widgets illustration card design ui design homepage online class school website design online course e learning statistic header design learning platform education app education website course app landing page webdesign learning website learning app
Download color palette

Hi There,
This is an exploration work for learning platform. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Please visit our site & contact with us CreativeToast

if you've any project inquiries or anything you want to know about us: creativetoastco@gmail.com

Creative Toast
Creative Toast
Serving Mobile & Web UI/UX Design for Modern platforms
Hire Us

More by Creative Toast

View profile
    • Like