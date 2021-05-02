Tashweesh - Arabic Color Font

Tashweesh (which is the Arabic word for disruption or obfuscation) is an Arabic color font that features an 8-bit pixellated letterform design. The font is suitable for most modern applications including web, print and smart phones. Tashweesh typeface consists of three styles (Dark, Black and White). It comes in both vector and raster color font formats (OpenType-SVG, COLR and SBIX).

