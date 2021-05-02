Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Serena/ Usagi Room PT l 🌙

Serena/ Usagi Room PT l 🌙 anime room design 3d modeling fanart render sailormoon
Hi! Hope everyone is doing well, this is the first part of a series inspired in Serena’s/ Usagi’s room from Sailor Moon, since I was a child I’ve always been a fan from this manga/anime. Enjoy!

Posted on May 2, 2021
