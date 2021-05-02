Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Creative landing page using simple geometric patterns.

Creative landing page using simple geometric patterns.
Hi Everyone,

I designed a landing page using 4 colors to design a unique geometric pattern. I am trying to bring some great visuals with a friendly user experience. This shot is about a simple, fun, and impactful layout.

Share your thoughts and good vibes to all.

Tools used

• Design - Figma;

Posted on May 2, 2021
